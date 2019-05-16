The popular Malta International Airshow could be making a return next year.

The Malta Aviation Society, which organised the show for 25 years, said on its Facebook page that 'advanced talks' are being held with the Ministry of Tourism.

Followers were urged to ‘watch this space’.

The last show - the 25th annual event - was held in 2017.

Last year, the MAS cancelled the show after complaining of a lack of financial support from the Ministry of Tourism.

The show had been one of Malta's most popular outdoor events, having attracted some of the world's most modern combat aircraft as well as top aerobatic teams such as the Red Arrows.