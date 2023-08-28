Red Bull boss Christian Horner marvelled at Max Verstappen’s ability to focus and “get the job done” after another majestic display from the double world champion in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

A ninth win on the bounce drew him level with the record established by a former Red Bull driver, Sebastian Vettel, in 2013.

But it was by no means as easy as a picnic in the Zandvoort dunes, with Verstappen’s home fans turning up in their tens of thousands to see him perform.

“The expectation, how much noise and support that he’s had – everyone feels that, we feel that within the team,” said Horner.

“But he’s in the zone, he can focus on himself and get the job done.”

He added: “To match Sebastian, nine straight victories, to do it twice as a team is really incredible.”

