Red Bull chief Christian Horner on Friday hailed a more mature Max Verstappen as the Formula One world champion looks to take a step closer to defending his title in Japan.

Verstappen can move towards touching distance of his third straight championship at the Japanese Grand Prix, having won 12 of 15 races so far this season.

The Dutchman is looking to bounce back from a disappointing fifth-place finish at last week’s Singapore Grand Prix, which ended his record winning streak of 10 straight races.

Horner has been impressed by Verstappen’s response, saying the driver had been “very constructive” in reviewing what went wrong in Singapore.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.