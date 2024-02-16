Christian Horner insisted it is "business as usual" at Red Bull but admitted an investigation into his conduct has proved a "distraction" ahead of the 2024 Formula One season.

Red Bull's team principal faced questioning for eight hours at an internal hearing in London last week after allegations emerged in the Dutch press of a complaint being made against the 50-year-old Englishman by a female employee regarding "inappropriate behaviour."

Horner, married to former Spice Girls pop star Geri Halliwell, categorically denies the accusation but the matter could still be unresolved by the time the new campaign starts in Bahrain in just over two weeks' time.

Red Bull were dominant on the track in 2023, winning 21 of 22 Grands Prix as Max Verstappen romped to a third consecutive Drivers' Championship.

