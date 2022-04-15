The NBA fined Charlotte forward Miles Bridges $50,000 on Thursday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was tossed from the Hornets’ play-in loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.

Bridges had been called for goaltending in the fourth quarter of the Wednesday game, and after complaining to referee James Williams, he received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game.

As he departed the court, a Hawks fan yelled at him, and Bridges turned and threw his mouthpiece — which hit a young woman who was standing nearby.

