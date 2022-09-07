The dramatic increase in the oriental hornet population in recent years is likely a result of “inappropriate waste disposal”, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) believes.

Beekeepers have warned about the “alarming” growth of the oriental hornet (vespa orientalis) population in recent weeks and which they say is a threat to the local beekeeping sector as well as people in general.

According to ERA, while the reason behind the growing hornet population is still “unclear”, the authority believes this could likely be linked to inappropriate waste disposal.

Despite only growing in numbers in recent years, a spokesperson for ERA said the hornet is a native wasp and has been part of Malta’s biodiversity for a “significant period of time”.

“It has an important function in the ecosystem and is beneficial in that its prey also include various pests, such as grasshoppers, locusts and other invertebrates,” the ERA spokesperson said.

A local hornet's nest. Photo: Arnold Sciberras

In an open letter to ERA, the beekeepers also called on the authority to draft a “serious plan of action” in coordination with government entities and the relevant NGOs.

The spokesperson did not reply to Times of Malta’s questions on whether it was working on such a plan, especially in light of the recent surge in the insect’s population.

Unfortunately, the species love urban areas and we are creating the perfect habitat for it to thrive - Arnold Sciberras

Instead, the spokesperson said the authority “is willing to assist relevant entities involved in pest control, apiculture and health issues”. It also urged the public to follow appropriate waste-disposal procedures, discarding food and feed appropriately.

“This also applies to food or animal feed remains (including cat food), as these attract hornets and artificially increase their numbers,” he said.

‘Not much can be done’

Meanwhile, pest control expert Arnold Sciberras told Times of Malta not much can be done to keep the hornets away, except making sure wet food and other organic garbage is properly disposed of.

Sciberras also discouraged people from making make-shift traps without seeking the advice of professionals, saying this could result in other important species being trapped and killed.

“People put glue on rat baits as a trap but these traps often catch other imported species, including beneficial and protected species, and often end up attracting more hornets rather than addressing the problem since there would actually be a food source,” Sciberras said.

Sciberras said that when he first started dealing with hornets about a decade ago, he had warned the authorities that the numbers were growing significantly but claimed no action was taken. This resulted in the hornets now being found “everywhere”.

“Unfortunately, the species love urban areas and we are creating the perfect habitat for it to thrive because we’re building concrete jungles full of cracks, crevices and holes as well as ventilators and loose air-conditioning pipes.

“These are all perfect for the hornets to build nests in,” Sciberras said.