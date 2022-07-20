Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was charged with domestic violence and child abuse over allegations he assaulted his wife in front of their two children, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said Bridges, 24, has been charged with one count of injuring a child’s parent and two counts of child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death.”

“Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable,” District Attorney George Gascon said. “Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges, 24, turned himself in to authorities on June 29 after incidents the prosecutors said took place “on or about June 27 and 28.”

More details here...