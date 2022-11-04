Miles Bridges, a restricted free agent with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, pleaded no contest to felony domestic violence charges in California and agreed to a three-year probation, prosecutors in Los Angeles said Thursday.

Bridges had originally pleaded not guilty to three domestic violence and child abuse charges in July, which stemmed from an alleged assault of his wife in front of their two children in the Southern California city in June.

After Bridges turned himself in to police and was released on bond his wife, Mychelle Johnson, posted photographs on Instagram that appeared to show injuries to her face and body.

