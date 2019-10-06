A horse and his best friend pony that were put up for adoption five months ago after living together for 15 years will be spending the rest of their days together in a British field.

Spokey, a 21-year-old gelding, and Africa, a 16-year-old pony, arrived at their new home in Rutland, in the East Midlands, on Wednesday, after departing from Malta.

They were put up for adoption in May after their previous owner had to reluctantly let them go due to personal problems. For three months, the owner did not find anyone willing to take them in together.

They’ll now spend the rest of their lives safe in our family

When an Englishwoman, Helen Roberts, and her daughter expressed interest in adopting Spokey and Africa, a group of horse enthusiasts that go by the name of Rehome a Horse Malta (RAHM) started working to collect the money to pay for the travel costs and managed to collect the money needed.

Spokey and Africa left Malta on September 26 and spent a few days in Milan, Italy, before heading off to the UK.

In a comment on the RAHM Facebook group, Ms Roberts, wrote: “There are no words to describe how I feel right now, other than emotionally drained. Saving Spokey and Africa, by raising €3,200, to be able to send them to us, was RAHM’s biggest challenge to date… To everyone who donated, thank you so very much. We already know, from watching the boys interact, that they are inseparable, and, in donating, you saved them. They’ll now spend the rest of their lives safe in our family.”