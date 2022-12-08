A horse escaped from its trailer after a collision involving several cars in Mdina Road, Żebbuġ near St Dorothy School, early on Thursday.

The horse trailer and the Toyota Hilux which was towing it were hit by another car as they stopped at a roundabout. The Hilux ended up on its side and the trailer broke off. The horse immediately bolted, but was caught shortly after. It was taken to a vet.

Also involved in the 5am accident were a Ford Kuga, a Ford Transit and an Audi A4, whose driver, a 34-year-old from Marsascala was hospitalised.

All the cars were travelling towards Żebbuġ.

All other motorists were unhurt.