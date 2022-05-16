A horse fell to its death onto Regional Road from an overlying road on Monday morning, causing rush hour traffic tailback on the busy thoroughfare.

The police said that the incident happened at around 7.30am in a section of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli that leads from Msida circus to the University skatepark roundabout.

One lane of traffic was subsequently closed to traffic while emergency services worked to remove the carcass. Animal Welfare officials were also called to the site.

It is not yet known what caused the horse to fall.