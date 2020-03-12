The threat over the coronavirus has forced the governing bodies of horse racing and handball to call off this weekend’s activities.

In a statement, the Malta Racing Club announced that all races at the Marsa Racetrack have been postponed with immediate effect.

The decision was taken in view of the current COVID-19 situation which saw the government call off all outdoor activities that attracts a huge audience.

“The Malta Racing Club Council has just reached a decision that in view of the current COVID-19 Coronavirus situation, it will be postponing all races until further notice,” the Malta Racing Club said in a statement.

“We understand that this will not be a popular decision but measures have to be taken to safeguard the well-being of our workers, owners, drivers and spectators.”

The Malta Racing Club said that the racetrack will remain open for normal day-to-day training but there will be any test races on Sunday morning.

On the otherhand, the Malta Handball Association also announced that its competitions have been brought to a halt.

“The Malta Handball Association was keeping updated with the latest directions and measures with reference to COVID-19,” the MHA said.

“Following advice from medical personnel, sports authorities and all other authorities, MHA management has decided that all MHA matches and activities starting off from today shall come to a stop.”