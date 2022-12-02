The Prix de Rencontres Internationales this year returns to the Vincennes racetrack in Paris as 15 drivers hailing from different countries to which French trotters are exported face each other in this international encounter.

On Friday evening, Malta will be represented by Charles Camilleri who will be taking part in this race for the third time after he had finished fourth in 2010 and ninth in 2015.

This will be Camilleri’s 14th race in France having registered a victory in 2008 at the Prix de Malte in Laval with Kaprice d’Ecajeul.

The race is over 2,100m and open for horses aged from 6 to 9 being advertised for sale at €18,000. Camilleri has drawn mare number 3 Enerise Flash.

This race also forms part of a gala event during which an award is given to the best French trotter in each country where French horses are exported.

Click here for full story