Cliferty Calleja was crowned world champion for amateur drivers as the competition came to a close at the Visarno Racetrack in Firenze on Saturday afternoon.

Once again Calleja was the star of the day as in the first race he finished third with Dynamite Kandy even though she was not considered amongst the favourites.

In his last race, the pressure was on Calleja as he had to finish with the first four in order to keep the lead.

In fact, he did not disappoint as he took a spectacular victory with Bella Stella even though she was starting in the second row behind the autostart.

