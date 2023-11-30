Paul Galea will be representing Malta in this year’s edition of the Prix des Rencontres Internationals du Trotteur Francais organised by LeTrot at the Vincennes race track in Paris, France, on Friday.

The French association keeps to its yearly commitment of calling in drivers from associated countries to participate in this race at what is easily considered the temple of trotting.

Starting at 10:09 pm, Galea’s race is the seventh on the card and can be seen live on the French TV station Equidia.

The Prix des Rencontres Internationals du Trotteur Francais is also a reclamer race and participating horses are on sale for offers over €18,000 in a blind-bidding contest after the race.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com