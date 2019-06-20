A volunteer with Malta's only horse rescue sanctuary claims she was grabbed around the neck and punched in the head as a bitter dispute with the stable's landlord escalates.

Emma Ciangura described the alleged assault to Times of Malta, claiming the partner of the landlord renting out the stables attacked her. Police are investigating.

“She started shouting at me and kicked a bucket at me. Then she ran towards me, grabbed me from the neck, pushed me to the ground and started punching me in the head,” the 24-year-old said.

Tension at the Salini stables has been building since Times of Malta reported that RMJ Horse Rescue has to stop taking in horses after the landlord increased their €2,200 monthly fee by €700.

The NGO now faces possible eviction from the stables, leaving the 35 horses it currently keeps, without a home.

Ms Ciangura, a regular volunteer for the last two years said that when she went on Sunday evening, she saw that the partner of the landlord had put her horse into one of the NGO's paddocks.

She said the violence began when she insisted that the woman place her horse back into its usual paddock.

A friend of the woman came to calm her down and Ms Ciangura called the police immediately, she said. She later went to the Mosta Health Center where they certified that she had scratches to the neck. Her right shoulder was hurt and she suffered from a headache and backache.

The landlord declined to comment when approached by Times of Malta.

Emma Ciangura has reported the alleged assault to the police. Photo: Emma Ciangura

RMJ Horse Rescue President Corinne Farrugia said the dispute had escalated over the last month.

"Every since we spoke out about the increase in rent the situation just got worse and worse and we've been facing daily threats," said Ms Farrugia.

The Lands Authority has also said it is investigating claims the farmer, who is occupying the government land in Salini to run a chicken farm, is illegally subleasing it to the horse rescue NGO.

In a post on Facebook the NGO informed the public about the situation and explained that: “While we always do what is best for our horses it is no longer safe for our volunteers especially the younger ones. While we love our horses very much we cannot risk anyone else getting hurt until this is resolved. We felt we had to explain why we weren't being as active as usual as it is only fair on those that have always supported us.”

Ms Farrugia added that, at the moment, there are still 35 horses at the Salini stables. The more experienced members of the NGO would continue looking after them even if they were scared of the situation.

She once again reiterated what she has been saying for weeks – the need for urgent action by the authorities involved - the Animal Welfare Parliamentary Secretariat and the Lands Authority.

Ms Farrugia is hoping government land and stables in Siġġiewi, once occupied by a now-closed horse sanctuary called Funny Farm - will be given to RMJ as Malta's only horse rescue NGO. But, so far, this offer has not been made by the government. Questions have been sent to the Lands Department but remain unanswered.