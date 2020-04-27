An NGO which rescues animals from abuse and neglect has seen an outpouring of support and generosity after pleading for help amid a surge of rescues.

RMJ's Horse Sanctuary said it had seen an unusually high number of rescues over the past few weeks, putting a strain on finances and the resources needed to care for the horses.

Its appeal, however, struck a cord, and some €5,000 in donations were received.

"We are so grateful and happy with the public response we have received. We will be able to cover expenses for the rescues for the coming month," RMJ president Corinne Farrugia told Times of Malta.

The sanctuary frequently steps in to rescue horses from abuse and neglect, but COVID-19 exacerbated an already bad situation, with some people appearing to abandon their horses because of the costs involved in maintaining them.

"We are in a situation where if we do not step in to take a horse ourselves or re-home it, that animal will be killed. I do not see a situation in the near future where there will be no horses on our waiting list," Farrugia said.

She said cases of severe neglect and emaciated animals, which tend to receive a lot of attention online, were often the result of lack of education and understanding of the real cost of properly maintaining a horse.

"Cost is often a top reason why we see horses in the state they are in," Farrugia says.

"In Malta we don't have large fields where horses can graze, so all the feed has to be imported, which is quite expensive. Many also do not keep their horses on their own property, so they are looking at at least €300 in board a month."

"Couple that with people losing their jobs because of coronavirus, the expenses can start to mount and often the horse is the first thing to go in times of financial trouble."

Now that the NGO has its own premises, space is not an issue for the intake of horses, but making sure that there are enough resources to care for them remains a persistent problem.

"At a time when we're seeing an increase in the number of horses waiting to be rescued, our donations slowed down because people were finding themselves in tighter circumstances," Farrugia says.

"We also usually re-home our horses overseas but since transport has ground to a halt, we have to continue caring for these animals here for the time being. We are also fostering a mare for an elderly man who is on lockdown and cannot leave his home to take care of her. We expect that these circumstances will continue to increase.

Farrugia, however, intends to shoulder on for as long as she and her colleagues can do so.

"As long as our supporters continue to have our back, we will take in all the horses that need our help, as long as we can ensure that we can keep them happy and healthy."