A show featuring performing horses has been cancelled after its organisers admitted it partly breached laws banning animals in circuses.

Animal rights activists protested against Cleopatra's Horse Show, which was due to be staged at Montekristo Estate later this month.

The promotional material for the show would consist of "fables transformed into horse shows" and featured images of rearing horses.

Under the Animal Welfare act, it is illegal to use animals for performances, exhibitions, shows, or to train them for circuses. It is also illegal to advertise circuses using animals in Malta.

On Tuesday evening, a group of animal activists in pyjamas protested against the event at the offices of the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Regulation Division (VRD) in Marsa.

“VRD whilst you are snoozing animals are suffering,” one sign said. Another placard called for them to wake up and enforce the law.

Animal rights activists campaign outside the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Regulation Division's offices in Marsa. Photo: Animal Liberation Malta

In a statement Animal Liberation Malta, Real Animal Rights Foundation (RAR), Association for Abandoned Animals, and Vuċi Għall-Annimali, said the show "clearly falls under the definition of a circus and cannot be allowed under the current legislation."

It said the veterinary regulator had “repeatedly closed its eyes to breaches in the Animal Welfare Act”.

When Times of Malta contacted the Montekristo Estate, which is organising the event, the person who answered the phone said the show has been "indefinitely postponed".

She said that the organisers have contacted ShowsHappening.com to remove the event's page. However, by 2pm, the tickets were still on sale, costing €15 for children and €30 for adults for the event, scheduled for March 10-12.

The Cleopatra Horse Show's poster. Photo: Facebook

“It has nothing to do with [the protest],” the person said, citing "personal reasons". She said sales hadn't been as high as expected.

A spokesperson for Montekristo Estates later confirmed the show has been cancelled.

"Montekristo Estates was originally planning to host the Cleopatra Horse Show with a set of prestigious stables from abroad," he said.

"However, once enquiries were made with the relevant authorities it came to light that aspects of the show would not be in compliance with local legislation."

He said promotional activities related to the horse show ceased several weeks ago and a process was initiated to remove the event from the ticket-selling platform.

Meanwhile, VRD said on Wednesday that they have not given permission for the horse show to go ahead.

Yet, although they are not in support of the show, it said it cannot take action as no infringements have taken place.

“If there is a break to legislation, VRD will definitely take action,” a VRD spokesperson said.

Anyone convicted of violating the Animal Welfare Act can face fines of between €2,000 and €65,000, be imprisoned for a period of up to three years or both.

However, a change to the law is due to come into effect on March 20, which will allow animals to be used in specific performances.

The amendment will legalise the use “of animals as props or extras in artistic, theatrical, or cinematic performances, sporting competitions or any other events which may be approved by the Director for Veterinary Services."

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said it was "possible the horse show has been indefinitely postponed so that it falls after the amendment’s inclusion".

Bezzina, who does not agree with the section of the amendment, said the change will allow a myriad of animal performances such as magicians pulling rabbits out of hats, and even this horse show.