A Maltese man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a number of sulkies (horse racing carts) in France.

The police said the arrest was made in Marsa where some of the sulkies suspected to have been stolen in France were found.

The arrest was made on the strength of a European Investigation Order after cooperation with the French police in Normandy.

The sulkies were stolen a few years ago and investigations were carried out in several countries, the police said. The sulkies cost several thousand euros.

Investigations are continuing.

Maltese horse-racers have close connections with French stables and many of the horses at the Marsa horseracing track were actually imported from France.