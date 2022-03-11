A man has been killed in a crash between a horse sulky and a car in Rabat on Friday morning.
The 66-year-old victim was riding the sulky along with another 64-year-old man when it was involved in a collision with a Skoda Yeti driven by a 49-year-old woman.
It happened on Triq Ħad Dingli at around 9am, police said and all involved were residents of Rabat.
First aid was administered at the scene but the 66-year-old was declared dead at Mater Dei hospital. The other sulky rider's injuries are unknown.
Police are investigating and a magisterial inquiry is ongoing.
