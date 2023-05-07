Hospice Malta recently launched its Sunflower Campaign fund­raising initiative for this year. The NGO is appealing to the public to assist it to raise funds for it to continue providing its free palliative care services to patients and their loved ones.

Last year, Hospice Malta supported over 1,300 patients and their loved ones, offering personalised care plans tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. This comprehensive approach involves continuous medical, psychological, social and spiritual support by a team of multidisciplinary professionals.

Hospice Malta offers a variety of services, such as home care, day therapy, hydrotherapy, bereavement support, care assistant services, loan of specialised equipment, after-hours on-call services and patient transport.

This year’s donations will also help the NGO to complete its new St Michael Hospice, which is expected to open this year.

Information leaflets about the campaign and how to contribute are being delivered to households throughout Malta and Gozo. The public is encouraged to contribute their support, which will make a difference in the lives of many patients and their families.

To donate online, visit www.hospicemalta.org.

One may also donate by sending a blank SMS to these numbers: 5061 8100 for €4.66; 5061 9234 for €11.65; or 7993 3894 BOV Mobile for other amounts.

One may also make a donation directly to Hospice Malta: BOV IBAN no. MT30VALL22013 000000010210645012; HSBC IBAN no. MT66MMEB4411 8000000011089901051; APS IBAN no. MT71APSB770570011 98311198310019; LOM IBAN no. MT28LBMA05000000000001440104108; or BNF IBAN no. MT49BNIF1450200000000003565181.

To find out more about how one can support Hospice Malta, visit www.hospicemalta.org or call 2144 0085.