Hospice Malta has launched its annual Sunflower Campaign fundraiser; a call to the public to help raise funds to continue to provide free palliative care services to all who need it.

Leaflets with information about the campaign, as well as details on how to donate, are being delivered to all households in Malta and Gozo.

Besides sustaining the services that Hospice currently offers to its patients and their families, the campaign is aimed at raising funds for St Michael Hospice, a brand-new complex for their patients, that will allow Hospice to continue to expand their much-needed services.

This latest expansion project is essential, given that the number of patients requiring assistance from Hospice is growing year-on-year. In 2019, more than 1,300 patients and their families benefitted from Hospice services.

COVID-19 has severely disrupted the fundraising efforts of most charities and NGOs and consequently had an adverse financial impact, explained CEO Kenneth Delia.

The Sunflower Campaign is our appeal to the public to be generous and supportive

“This year we have also seen an increase in referrals of young patients, requiring Hospice’s services. In all cases, we ensure that patients remain at the centre of the care provided and strive to provide comprehensive care both to the patients and their families, through individual and group therapy sessions as well as through bereavement support. All this is provided free of charge to our patients,” he said.

2020 has proven to be even more challenging with a significant drop in donations due to the current financial crisis, and the vast majority of all fundraising events cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The Sunflower Campaign is our appeal to the public to be generous and supportive and help Hospice Malta to continue to make a difference in the lives of those going through difficult situations, while honouring our objective to continue delivering comprehensive patient-centred palliative care to all in need,” Delia continued.

Symbolically, the sunflower emblem represents patient and family centred palliative care.

Founded in 1989, Hospice Malta’s primary role is to provide and promote palliative care services to patients suffering from cancer, motor neuron disease, cardiac, respiratory, renal and liver diseases.

The public is being urged to help raise funds by visiting www.hospicemalta.org to donate online or send a blank SMS to any of these numbers: 5061 7384 to donate €2.33, 5061 8100 for €4.66 and 5061 9234 for €11.65.

Donations can also be made directly to the following Hospice Malta bank accounts:

BOV IBAN No. MT30VALL22013000000010210645012

HSBC IBAN No. MT66MMEB44118000000011089901051

APS IBAN No. MT71APSB77057001198311198310019

LOM IBAN No. MT28LBMA05000000000001440104108

BNF IBAN No. MT49BNIF1450200000000003565181