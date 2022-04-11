Hospice Malta, through its education committee, will be holding a Biennial Palliative Care Conference on April 20.

The conference will be covering an array of topics on palliative care, including areas related to the physical and psycho-social aspects, as well as different medical conditions and palliative care strategies. It will be led by a distinguished panel of local and foreign experts.

“Hospice Malta remains at the forefront of palliative-care education and is committed to creating educational and networking opportunities among professionals with the ultimate aim of reaching patients and their families and providing the necessary care services at the time of need,” said Hospice Malta CEO Kenneth Delia.

“This conference is an excellent avenue in terms of enabling professionals to share experiences, knowledge and tackle various aspects of the subject in question,” he added.

“Our objective is to ensure that people living with life-limiting conditions, as well as their families, are supported by a dedicated interdisciplinary team utilising the latest literature, research and evidence-based practice.”

The conference will be held at The Dolmen Hotel, Buġibba. Participation fee including lunch is €60. Early registration is encouraged due to limited seating and in keeping with current public health protocol.

Conference sponsors include Sidroc Services Ltd, CareMalta Group, Cancer Support by La Roche Posay, Apex Group, Regilait, OK and Simblija Care Home.

For more information, call 2144 0085 or email education@hospicemalta.org.