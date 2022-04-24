Various professionals from the healthcare sector came together at the Hospice Malta Biennial Conference last Wednesday. The conference covered an array of topics focusing on palliative care and was led by a panel of expert speakers.

First Lady Miriam Vella, patron of Hospice Malta, attended the conference among other guests.

“This conference is a great opportunity to propose, discuss and share knowledge on the latest advancement in research and cutting-edge techniques applied in palliative care,” Kenneth Delia, CEO, Hospice Malta, said during the conference.

He continued: “It also comes at a critical time when we are nearing the completion of the new St Michael Hospice, which will help us broaden our support and provide better care to our patients.”

Stefan Laspina, chair of the Education Committee, Hospice Malta, reiterated by saying: “Our objective and at the core of what we do at Hospice, is first and foremost, to ensure that people living with conditions are comfortable, providing a holistic care approach by a dedicated team. However, we do believe in the importance of education and sharing best practices. This is the aim of today’s conference.”

In his presentation, Jason Boland, senior clinical lecturer and honorary consultant in palliative medicine at Hull & York Medical School, spoke about the management of symptoms focusing on the gastrointestinal tract.

David Mamo, visiting associate professor at the University of Malta, presented results from a research paper titled ‘Dignity in Early Dementia: A Relational Perspective’, which study will be presented in Ferrara, Italy, in the coming weeks.

The discussion panel revolving around the different aspects of patient care was led by other distinguished professionals from the healthcare sector, including participation from the floor in a Q&A session.

The conference was supported by Sidroc Services Ltd, CareMalta Group, Cancer Support by La Roche Posay, Apex Group, Regilait, OK and Simblija Care Home.

For more information on this event or to participate in future events, send e-mail to education@hospicemalta.org.