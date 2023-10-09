Hospice Malta has launched a lottery as a fundraising initiative, with a brand new Citroën C3 as its grand prize. The draw date is set for December 7.

Lottery packets are being distributed across Malta and Gozo. For the first time ever, supporters can also purchase tickets online at https://hospicemalta.org/product/lottery-2023/, contributing €1 per ticket or obtaining 25 tickets for €21.

By participating in the Hospice Malta Lottery, one may not only win valuable prizes but also provide invaluable support to a cause that makes a difference in the lives of many.

To ensure participation, one must return all completed stubs by post and retain the remaining tickets for reference. The deadline for submitting stubs is Monday, December 4 at 9am.

The first prize is a brand new Citroën C3, followed by four other prizes including a holiday for two to Dubai for five nights, including Emirates Airlines flights and accommodation at the Legoland Hotel; a Daikin 12,000 BTU air conditioner; a two-night stay at Corinthia St George’s Bay in a deluxe sea view room, including breakfast; and an 18-inch dark green hand-painted ceramic pinecone.

The generous support will go towards the St Michael Hospice project, a state-of-the-art complex dedicated entirely to providing comprehensive palliative care. This transformation will allow Hospice Malta to continue offering all of its services free of charge in the community.

For more information about the lottery and to purchase tickets, visit https://hospicemalta.org/product/lottery-2023/.