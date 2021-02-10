Hospice Malta has launched its fundraising telethon, Bl-Imħabba Naslu, which is being held on Sunday, Valentine’s Day, between noon and midnight on all local television stations.

The funds raised will help the NGO continue to provide its services free of charge to thousands of patients and families each year as well as help complete the St Michael Hospice project which will become Malta’s first palliative care complex. Hospice is currently providing free palliative care services to more than 1,300 families.

“Hospice Malta has been providing palliative care services for the past 32 years for patients suffering from life-limiting conditions. As medical conditions continue to increase, Hospice urgently needs to expand its services to be able to reach out to more patients and offer them more services, to enable them to remain within their home environment for as long as possible,” Hospice Malta chairperson Bernadette Bonnici Kind said at the launch at San Anton Palace, Attard, on Monday.

“This target can only be achieved through the building of our new premises − St Michael Hospice − which will allow for the expansion of services within the community as well as the introduction of new in-patient services.”

Through this national project, Hospice Malta will be able to continue providing a comprehensive service targeting the physical health, as well as the psychosocial and spiritual issues of patients and their families going through such a difficult journey.

Miriam Vella, First Lady and patron of Hospice Malta, attended the launch. She said one must help those who unfortunately are going through personal troubles and said she believes in the generosity of the Maltese community. She added that as the telethon name implied, with love and compassion for one’s neighbours, and by supporting noteworthy organisations such as Hospice Malta, the Maltese would together make the St Michael Project a reality for those who so desperately need it.

Hospice Malta CEO Kenneth Delia also said that the past year has been more challenging as the NGO faced a number of difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in terms of service provision and the safety of their patients, who are considered vulnerable, and also to raise the required funds to sustain Hospice’s services. He appealed for support from the public and business community to help Hospice in this regard.

Donations for the telethon can be made via calls, SMS, pledges, BOV Mobile and online donations as per below:

Telephone: €25 − 5180 2024 or €50 − 5190 2031

SMS: €11.65 − 5061 9234

Online: https://hospicemalta.org/product/telethon-2021-donation/

BOV Mobile: 7993 3894

Pledge: 2122 0011

For more information, visit www.hospicemalta.org.