Hospice Malta has launched its annual lottery, aimed at raising funds for St Michael Hospice, a brand-new state-of-the-art complex for their patients.

A leaflet, together with a packet of 25 lottery tickets, has been distributed to each household in Malta and Gozo. The public is urged to help raise funds by submitting the lottery tickets to Hospice Malta before May 8 when the draw is due.

Prizes include a grand prize consisting of a brand- new Volkswagen UP!, with various runner-up prizes such as a Daikin 12,000 BTU air conditioner, a smart TV from A to Z Electronics, a hand-painted volcanic stone table from Mediterranean Ceramics and a one-night stay on bed-and-breakfast basis at the Hilton Malta.

Tickets are sold at €1 per ticket or €20 for a packet of 25 tickets. Individuals who have not received the lottery tickets by postal mail and are interested in participating, are kindly being asked to get in touch with Hospice Malta on 2144 0085 or info@hospicemalta.org so that they may be provided with tickets.

With the public’s support, Hospice Malta will evolve into St Michael Hospice. It will be able to continue to offer and improve its palliative services which are free of charge for the community.

Founded in 1989, Hospice Malta’s primary role is to provide and promote palliative care services to patients suffering from cancer, motor-neuron disease, terminal cardiac, respiratory, renal and liver diseases.

Lottery DPL number: MGA/NPG/487/2019