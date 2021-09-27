Hospice Malta has launched its annual Sunflower Campaign fundraiser for 2021.

The NGO provides free palliative care, offering tailor-made care plans designed around each patient’s needs and includes continuous medical, psychological, social, and spiritual support delivered through a multi-disciplinary team of professionals.

The provision of such services is completely free of charge and thus relies heavily on public support.Hospice reports that in 2020, more than 1,300 patients and their families benefitted from Hospice services.

Leaflets with information about the campaign, as well as details on how to donate, are being distributed to all households in Malta and Gozo.

Donations will allow Hospice Malta to continue helping patients and their families by allowing them to provide their range of services including home care, daily therapy unit, hydrotherapy, bereavement support, care-assistant services, loan of specialised equipment, after hours on-call services and patient transport, as well as help in the building of the new Hospice complex – St Michael Hospice is expected to open its doors in late 2022.

Founded in 1989, Hospice Malta’s primary role is to provide and promote palliative care services to patients suffering from cancer, motor neuron disease, cardiac, respiratory, renal and liver diseases.

For more information on Hospice and how to make donations, visit www.hospicemalta.org or call on 2144 0085.