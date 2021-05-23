Hospice Malta is organising its very first virtual Sunflower Fun Run with the aim to continue raising funds that will go towards the completion of the St Michael Hospice. The virtual fun run will be held between June 4 and June 7, and it is encouraging people to get together with their friends and/or family in groups no larger than those permissible by law and, in their own time, walk, trek or run one of the Hospice Malta provided routes or another route that satisfies the distance the participants register for.

Hospice Malta has provided several options, including a 10K race, 10K fun run or walk, 5K fun run or walk or 2K fun run or walk. The routes provided by Hospice Malta are spread around the island including Sliema, Dingli, St Paul’s Bay, Ta’ Qali, Valletta, Żonqor, Red Tower and Ġnejna. However, those who would like to make up their own route can also do so.

Register and participate in three easy steps:

1. Register against a donation.

2. Create your own route or use one of our suggested routes. You can take a pick from a 10K race, 10K fun run or walk, 5K fun run or walk or 2K fun run or walk.

3. Follow all COVID-19 safety protocols in terms of number of people who can do the run/walk together.

Those running the 10K race will be asked to post their run- tracker link to the Hospice Malta event page https:// www.facebook.com/events/1461092854250275 by midnight of June 7, 2021. All other participants are being asked to post their photos and videos on Facebook, and tag @hospicemalta.org and #HospiceMaltaFunRun2021

All participants will receive a digital certificate by e-mail and will be invited to collect a medal from Hospice Malta. Trophies will be awarded to first place in the 10K run in the following categories: female under 50, female over 50, male under 50 and male over 50.

This family-friendly fun run is being organised in the name of free palliative care, with proceeds going to the St Michael Hospice project. The newly refurbished building will become the main premises for Hospice Malta and is expected to help further enhance the already established palliative community services provided by Hospice since 1989.

St Michael Hospice will also house an in-patient palliative care unit complementing all the other services for a more comprehensive approach. The present-day therapy services will be expanded, and several outpatient clinics will also be introduced. St Michael Hospice will also enhance its educational wing which will open many opportunities to exchange expertise with other hospices across Europe and beyond.

For more information, visit https://hospicemalta.org/funrun2021/.