A charity telethon to collect funds for Hospice Malta raised more than €300,000 on Sunday, with the money to be used to help the NGO provide palliative care services.

Hospice Malta currently helps more than 1,300 families with relatives suffering from cancer, motor-neuron disease, end-of-life, cardiac, renal and liver diseases, among others.

Charity telethon Bl-Imħabba Naslu, held on Sunday, drummed up €311,017 for the NGO.

Hospice chairperson Bernadette Bonnici Kind expressed her gratitude for the public’s generosity.

“I thank everyone, all those involved on the day, and all those who supported us through their donations and pledges. We look forward to completing the St Michael Hospice project and to continue to expand our services to all those who need them,” she said.

The NGO has had to endure an especially challenging year, with the COVID-19 crisis forcing it to cancel its major fundraising activities.

As an NGO, Hospice Malta primarily relies on public support and donations to sustain its services. The public can donate to the Hospice through its website.