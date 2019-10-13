Donation to go towards St Michael Hospice, the first state-of-the-art palliative care complex in Malta

The Malta Hospice Movement, a voluntary organisation providing and promoting palliative care to persons suffering from cancer, motor-neuron disease, end-of-life cardiac, respiratory, renal and liver disease, has received a €115,000 donation from Farsons Foundation, Farrugia Investments and Multigas Limited.

The donation, over a three-year period (2019-2021), will be put towards the establishment of St Michael Hospice, the first state-of-the-art complex in Malta dedicated entirely to providing comprehensive palliative care.

Offering its services free of charge to patients in Malta and Gozo, the Hospice Movement’s contribution is well recognised in the Maltese society.

Since its foundation in 1989, many patients and their families, experiencing very challenging times, have benefited from the services of this voluntary organisation.

St Michael Hospice in Santa Venera – at the former Adelaide Cini Institute – will become the main premises for Hospice Malta and is expected to help further enhance the already established community services. The complex will house an in-patient care unit, complementing all the other services for a more holistic approach. The present-day therapy services will be expanded and a number of outpatient clinics will also be introduced. St Michael Hospice will also enhance its educational wing which will open many opportunities to exchange expertise with other hospices across Europe and beyond.

The association between the Hospice Movement and Farsons goes back several years. This latest donation by Farsons and its affiliates will specifically go towards the building and furnishing of the inpatient kitchen and dining facilities at the new hospice complex benefitting patients and their families.

“St Michael Hospice project has the potential to make an immense difference in the community. Many Maltese have had family members who relied on the specialist care offered by Hospice Malta. Through this donation, we can support Hospice Malta to broaden its remarkable work for the benefit of the Maltese society,” said chairman Louis A. Farrugia on behalf of Farsons and its affiliates.

Maria Gatt, chairperson of Hospice Malta, said “We have embarked on a journey to fund this project that will see Malta’s first Hospice Complex become a reality and would like to thank Farsons and its affiliates for their support. Being an NGO, and with all our services offered free of charge, we critically rely on voluntary donations to continue with our care and this is only made possible thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses to enable our operations to continue serving those who need them most. Through this donation towards St Michael Hospice, Farsons and its affiliates responded in a tangible manner to help our future patients receive the best possible care.”

Anyone interested in supporting St Michael Hospice can get in touch on 2144 0085 or on info@hospicemalta.org.

For more information, visit https://hospicemalta.org/st-michaels-hospice/.