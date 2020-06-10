The Malta Hospice Movement has received a donation from the Deloitte Foundation which will be put towards the completion of St Michael Hospice, the first state-of-the-art palliative care complex in Malta.

Hospice Malta chairperson Bernadette Bonnici Kind, gratefully thanked Deloitte for their support.

“We have embarked on an ambitious plan to complete a much-needed palliative care complex in Malta and we would like to thank Deloitte for their support. Being an NGO, and with all our services offered free of charge, we critically rely on corporate and public donations to continue with our care services, and this is only made possible thanks to the generosity of individuals and businesses who enable our operations to continue serving those who need them most.”

Hospice Malta provides palliative care services to more than 1,300 families in Malta and Gozo.

St Michael Hospice will house a day therapy unit, in-patient rooms for short-term stays, outdoor garden areas, offices for the community services, an education department and storage space for the loan of equipment service.

“The Deloitte Foundation is committed to making an impact that matters within our community. In times like these, we are able to bring this purpose to life and contribute to the on-going initiatives and worthy causes of organisations such as Hospice Malta. As we go through these unprecedented times, the Deloitte Foundation aims to leverage its resources and provide support to those who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Malcolm Booker, chairman of Deloitte Foundation.

Founded in 1989, Hospice Malta’s primary role is to provide and promote palliative care services to patients suffering from cancer, motor-neuron disease, end-of-life, cardiac, respiratory, renal and liver diseases. Hospice Malta is a registered NGO with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations.

For more details and information visit www.hospicemalta.org.