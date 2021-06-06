Hospice Malta has successfully adapted to changes brought about by the pandemic, while increasing efforts to meet patients’ needs from the comfort of their home as far as possible. This was highlighted by Hospice chairperson Bernadette Bonnici Kind during Hospice’s 32nd annual general meeting held on May 28.

The AGM was held virtually in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

In his annual report, CEO Kenneth Delia gave an in-depth overview of how Hospice has adjusted to new working practices, its investment in IT for patient contact as well as for contact between Hospice professionals, its continued efforts to ensure efficiency, effectiveness and accessibility, and the increased use of social media as a means of engagement with both patients and the public.

He gave a summary of the operations and highlighted the growing number of patients that added up to 1,305 patients in 2020, a two per cent increase on 2019, and who benefitted from around 30,000 therapy sessions through home visits as well as virtual means when the latter were not possible due to the pandemic. A total of 219 patients also benefitted from 9,105 hours of care assistant services at the patients’ home. Hospice loaned about 1,070 pieces of equipment free of charge and Day Therapy Unit sessions also shifted to online group virtual sessions.

Delia also emphasised the importance that Hospice places on the quality of the service provision.

“Service quality remains one of the most important measures for Hospice. It is with great pleasure that I am able to report that all patients are today contacted within 24 hours of their referral, and 94 per cent of our patients receive a home visit by our professional within five working days,” he said.

In addition, Hospice extended its bereavement services to families who lost loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment in human resources’ education and training remain a priority at Hospice as the organisation continues to strengthen the team’s professional development. In August 2020, Hospice Malta complimented its existing team with the employment of a chief relations officer, responsible for marketing, public relations and well as fundraising activities.

Bonnici Kind also gave an update about St Michael Hospice where works are currently ongoing, and thanked the various entities as well as the government for their continued support.

Treasurer Vladimiro Comodini gave an overview of the audited financial statements for 2020, during which an increased surplus was noted largely due to two exceptional legacies and a transfer of shares from a local established company. He reminded attendees that one can donate and continue to support Hospice by visiting www.hospicemalta.org.