Hospice Malta is encouraging local businesses as well as the community to donate €1 for breast cancer patients during Pink October by participating in the Hospice Malta Pink October initiative.

Hairdressers, beauticians, nail technicians and massage therapists in particular are being encouraged to participate in Hospice Malta’s breast cancer awareness campaign by donating €1 for every customer they serve from their store throughout October.

All such businesses interested in supporting Hospice Malta this month can reach out to Hospice to receive the campaign details by sending an e-mail on cro@hospicemalta.org or calling on 21440085.

Donations will allow Hospice Malta to continue helping patients and their families by allowing them to provide their range of services as well as help in the building of the new Hospice complex – St Michael Hospice which is expected to open its doors in late 2022.

For more information, visit www.hospicemalta.org or call (+356) 2144 0085. For more information, visit https://hospicemalta.org/.