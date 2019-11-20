Misco delivered a special coaching session to volunteers at Hospice Malta. Training was tailor-made to meet the singular needs of individuals engaged in palliative care services, helping volunteers improve their communication skills in order to facilitate efficiency within the organisation.

“The session equipped us with the necessary skills to provide a better service to our patients and their families,” said Hospice Malta volunteers’ coordinator Phillip Zammit, adding that Hospice Malta is grateful to Misco coaches for its competence and professionalism.

“Volunteers felt empowered by the enjoyable training experience and are now more confident in dealing with the demanding circumstances they face every day at Hospice Malta.”

Volunteers were coached on practical skills to develop their front-office performance and other customer care duties that they serve. The training session was designed to strengthen teamwork within the unit and volunteers took part in strategic team-building activities.

“Misco is delighted to support the vital work of Hospice Malta with professional know-how and we are always looking forward to this annual appointment,” said Ritienne Xerri, director of training and development.

The training session is in line with Misco’s mission to share insight, knowledge and expertise with the wider community.