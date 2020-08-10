The Hospice Movement is being handed €1 million by the social solidarity ministry to help it in its support services to patients suffering terminal disease and their relatives.

The minister for social development, Michael Falzon, praised the movement for its services and said the government's assistance will also help it train its staff.

During the signing ceremony, Falzon said this was an appropriate time for this agreement since COVID-19 had brought about increased pressures on NGOs such as this as donations dried up and fund-raising events could not be held.

The Hospice Movement helps some 1,300 families every year.

The movement has started initial work on a new centre in Sta Venera on a site donated by the church.