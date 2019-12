A Christmas party for health personnel was held at the Ta’ l-Ibraġġ section of the Gozo General Hospital. Staff from the Psychology, Speech and Language Pathology and Physiotherapy Departments were present. The organisers said such events, including Christmas parties, helped to raise the team morale and to motivate the staff to continue their dedicated service in the coming year.

