The country’s hospitality sector is expecting strong results for New Year’s Eve, with large venues anticipating high attendance in both Malta and Gozo.

This New Year’s Eve will be the first to take place without restrictions since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The warm weather has helped a lot, especially considering that Gozo is a natural choice destination for domestic tourism - Joe Muscat, Gozo Tourism Association

Bookings for the night are at good levels, according to Chamber of SMEs deputy president Philip Fenech.

The culture ministry is expecting 50,000 people to attend celebrations in Valletta this year, which will feature a series of musical performances in St George’s Square.

Gozo too is likely to see a busy night. Gozo Tourism Association CEO Joe Muscat told Times of Malta they were expecting a lot of people to attend a large-scale event taking place in the main square of Victoria and New Year’s Eve was looking positive across the board.

Busy weekend for accommodation

“Stakeholders we’ve spoken to report a busy weekend ahead for hotels and self-catering accommodation. This continues a trend seen throughout this period, which has been boosted by staff parties and weekend visitors from Malta,” he said.

“The warm weather has helped a lot, especially considering that Gozo is a natural choice destination for domestic tourism,” he said, adding that, while recent results have been strong, the association considers 2022 a “recovery year”.

The association also expects a significant number of visitors to attend private parties in their own homes or those of friends and relatives, he said.

Key stakeholders in the entertainment industry said they were anticipating a positive New Year’s Eve.

“At the moment, we’re doing well and expecting a significant number of tourists to attend our event this New Year”, said Léa Sicot, spokesperson for French Night Fever, a party taking place in St Julian’s tonight.

“We’re quite well known within the French community, so we’re expecting a good weekend.”