Mater Dei hospital has been forced to open up a third COVID-19 intensive care unit, bringing the total number of ITUs to five as healthcare workers grapple with the influx of infected patients needing critical care.

Times of Malta can confirm the unit started to be used on Tuesday afternoon, with sources saying this had been expected since the number of critical patients continued to spike in recent days. This was one of the direct impacts of the rise in cases in the community.

On Wednesday, Malta registered the highest-ever rate of new cases, 510, smashing previous records recorded in recent days.

Sources told Times of Malta that healthcare workers are on the verge of being unable to keep up with the pressure. One source said ITUs cannot “run themselves” and specialised healthcare workers are needed to ensure proper care.

Another source pointed out there are patients with other conditions that might also need critical care and the hospital could soon be unable to cope.

Similar concerns were flagged by doctors and nurses in recent weeks as the numbers continued to increase on a near-daily basis.

Times of Malta has reached out to the government for an update on the number of people currently in critical care but the figures have yet to be supplied.

As of Friday, when the health authorities gave their weekly updates, there were 23 patients in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Times of Malta reported on Sunday that a large number of the younger COVID-19 patients currently in intensive care are obese and often develop more severe complications because of excessive weight.

Fifth ITU 'practically full' - anaesthetists

In a statement, the Association of Anaesthetists of Malta expressed concern about the situation.

It said that the fifth ITU which had just been opened was “practically full”.

“This was the last available improvised intensive care unit on the island,” it said, adding that the situation had so far been contained because of the hard work and effort put in by anaesthetists and nurses working in intensive care.

This had invariably resulted in burnout throughout all grades but, in spite of everything, anaesthetists persevered and kept their service provision and commitments across the hospital and beyond, constantly saving lives.

They also continued to provide anaesthesia for emergency and elective surgery including cancer but the time had now come that even this had now become unsustainable.

“The next unfortunate stop that will follow is that resources for intensive care become completely exhausted in a matter of days, if not hours. The age of patients being admitted to intensive care is getting younger and younger.”

The association urged the authorities to avoid a situation where intensive care resources will not be available to those who need them.

“The number of fatalities in this scenario would be exponential.”

This, it said, was what had happened in neighbouring countries a year ago when the world was not prepared for the virus.

“Unfortunately, we seem to be losing the battle now, one year on, when we should have been wiser and more prepared,” the association said.

'A loud and clear signal we need to act with greater resolve'

In another statement, the Malta Association of Public Health Medicine expressed alarm at the situation and endorsed the statement issued by anaesthetists.

It said that while it is still too early to judge the effectiveness of the new measures announced last week, the situation “is a loud and clear signal” that “we need to act with greater resolve”.

The numbers announced on Wednesday, it said, placed Malta among the fifth highest in the world for rates of new infections. The time for more measures, it said, had arrived.

“We call on the health authorities and government to take swift and evidence-based actions immediately.”

The association said it is still too soon to rely on the vaccines for protection.

“The number of young people who are currently seriously ill in our hospitals is a testament to this. We need to protect ourselves with proven public health measures for some more time until we can rely on the vaccines.”

It also appealed for “good sense and responsibility”.

Everyone should keep to their households and avoid crowds, limiting ll non-essential activities to zero.

Masks should be worn properly, covering both the nose and the mouth, alcohol hand rub should be used liberally and those who felt sick should stay inside and request a swab test.