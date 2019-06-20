The Office of the Ombudsman is considering a legal challenge against the government for its repeated refusal to make available the full details of a €2 billion public contract signed for the privatisation of three hospitals, The Sunday Times of Malta is informed.

The government has refused the Ombudsman’s three requests, through the Commissioner of Health, to give it access to the multi-million contract signed with Vitals Global Healthcare, now passed on to Stewards Healthcare.

According to the law establishing the Official of the Ombudsman – a constitutional institution falling directly under the auspices of Parliament – the office has a legal right to obtain the still secret contracts.

Article 19 of the law gives the right to the Ombudsman to obtain “any document or papers or things which in the Ombudsman’s opinion relate to any such matter as aforesaid and which may be in possession or under the control of that person,” in order to be able to carry out its investigations.

However, according to the latest annual report by the Office of the Ombudsman, both former health minister Konrad Mizzi, who steered the deal, and his successor Chris Fearne, had turned down the Ombudsman’s requests made in 2016, 2017 and at the beginning of this year. Faced with such refusals, the Commissioner for Health said it believed the Ombudsman’s authority is being “undermined”, and therefore a legal challenge is now being considered, a spokesman told The Sunday Times of Malta.

Will not refrain from exercising his powers

“The Ombudsman will not refrain from exercising his powers, including to proceed judicially, when and if the situation warrants,” he said.

Since Labour came into power in 2013, the Ombudsman has been forced to take an unprecedented decision and take the government to court to obtain documents related to a “vitiated” army promotion exercise.

The court upheld the Ombudsman’s request and the government had to abide.

Struck in 2015, Vitals Global Healthcare – an unknown consortium in the health sector controlled by offshore companies – was given the running of Karin Grech and St Luke’s Hospitals in Malta and Gozo’s only public hospital for 30 years.

Through this highly controversial deal, the government is bound to fork out €2 billion to ‘buy’ health services from the private firm. In exchange, the private concessionaire was bound to invest €300 million within stipulated timeframes in new facilities at the three hospitals.

While none of the contract’s timeframes were respected, VGH became insolvent two years into the contract, forcing it to sell the public concession to US-based company, Stewards Healthcare, for an undisclosed sum.

Despite repeated calls from the Opposition, health-related constituted bodies and NGOs to make the full contract public, the government has ignored all requests.

Instead, it made available to Parliament a redacted version, blacking-out all the crucial data related to commitments and financial obligations. The National Audit Office has started a probe into the deal and was given a full copy of the contract.

Earlier in July, the court upheld a request by NGO Repubblika and ordered a magisterial inquiry on the deal and the involvement of Finance Minster Edward Scicluna, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and Economy Minister Chris Cardona.

Last year, The Sunday Times of Malta revealed the contents of the redacated version of the contract, which included daily payments of €188,000 to Steward for 30 years.

The hospitals, complete with multi-million medical equipment, was transferred to the private concessionaire for just €1.