A quiz show presenter has denounced as "bullying" the comments faced by two contestants who made a gaffe when asked to name the two cities where the atomic bomb was dropped during World War II.

A video clip of the TVM's quiz show Wonderball went viral last week when the two contestants answered 'Birgu', when asked to name the cities where the US dropped the atomic bombs in 1945, effectively spelling the end of the war.

In the clip, presenter Etienne Schembri can be seen shaking his head and replying:

"Birgu? No, Malta wouldn't even exist if it had been Birgu."

It is not known from which episode the clip was taken, but the video went viral on social media apps.

Taking to social media on Sunday evening, Schembri said over the past week he was bombarded with messages regarding the particular scene.

"This is nothing but bullying," he wrote.

"Today there are so many ‘statuses’ spreading suicide awareness, but these are all facetious," he said.

"The same people who are uploading statuses about awareness against suicide are the same people taking the mickey out of these two contestants who answered the question wrongly and perhaps made their life a misery.”

The two contestants' blip sparked hundreds of derogatory remarks as well as online memes.

The interest in the issue of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki has been fuelled by the blockbuster Oppenheimer.