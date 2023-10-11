England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will enter qualifying for Euro 2028 despite being named hosts, the head of the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

UEFA awarded the tournament to the five-nation bid after it was unopposed, with Italy and Turkey agreeing to co-host the 2032 European Championship.

However, not all the hosts will be guaranteed passage to the 24-team tournament, according to FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

UEFA are reportedly planning to reserve two spots for the best two performing host nations that fail to qualify.

England have only failed to qualify once for the Euro since 1984, when it was a 16-team tournament in 2008.

