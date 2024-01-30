Hosts Ivory Coast put a disastrous group campaign behind them on Monday to beat holders Senegal 5-4 on penalties and book an Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Mali or Burkina Faso.

A last-16 thriller ended 1-1 after extra time with Habib Diallo scoring after four minutes for Senegal and Franck Kessie equalising off a penalty four minutes from the end of regular time in Yamoussoukro.

Kessie was the shootout hero, converting the decisive kick after Moussa Niakhate had struck the post with the third Senegalese penalty.

Senegal became the seventh consecutive holders to fall victim to a Cup of Nations curse — no team since Egypt in 2008 have been able to take a title defence beyond the round of 16.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com