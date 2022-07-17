MARTIN DEBATTISTA speaks to Lara Zammit about his new book on the role of Maltese newspapers during World War II.

LZ: The Front Page on the Front Line is a new book on the role of Maltese newspapers during World War II. What was the extent of newspapers’ influence during this period? Did they influence the course of things?

MD: As in every war, propaganda plays a major role. The media set-up during WWII in Malta was such that, though the literacy rates were low, newspapers were the important news medium.

Rediffusion was still in its infancy, and few had wireless radio at home (and this was banned at the start of the war). TV had not yet been introduced. Thus, the Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta were a vital read to the English-speaking community and the foreign servicemen. On the other hand, Il-Berqa, with a higher circulation than her English-language sister papers, was in the vernacular.

A cartoon reassuring the Maltese at the start of World War II that Malta was a strong fortress. The truth was completely the opposite, as confirmed by documents and the memoirs of Governor William Dobbie. Photos: The Front Page on The Front Line

Their contribution towards the upkeep of morale was immense, as was their publication of important notices regarding safety and security in times of war.

Suffice to say that, just like our forefathers coined the term ‘ġakbin’ to refer to pro-French Maltese considered as traitors, the titles of Allied Newspapers quickly adopted the term ‘quisling’ and used it throughout the war from April 1940 onwards to refer to pro-Italian Maltese considered traitors to British Malta like the pro-Nazi Vidkun Quisling of Norway.

The fact that the masthead of the Times of Malta carried a notice that it was not to be taken outside Malta for security reasons is proof of its importance.

On the other hand, the newspapers did not shy away from criticism when it came to purely internal matters like the digging of shelters, or the quality of the food provided by the Victory Kitchens.

As soon as the war in the Mediterranean started, 'Il-Berka' embarked on a campaign to discredit the fighting capabilities and indeed the will to fight of the Italians. These three examples talk about ‘The cowardice of Italian airmen over Malta’, ‘A navy that never fights’ and ‘On sea and on land the Italians flee the Allies – The Italian fleet hides in ports’.

Furthermore, despite their challenges to publish in the face of limited stocks of newsprint and ink and some of their personnel ending up as refugees, the newspapers still provided a good service to their readers.

While Allied Newspapers had the informal backing of the British establishment in Malta, other newspapers like The Daily Malta Chronicle had to fold for good, and the Leħen is-Sewwa missed several issues.

LZ: The book aims to dispel long-held myths about the war and to re-evaluate the role of newspaper-based propaganda during this period. What are some of the myths the book addresses and how does it seek to dispel them?

MD: Half the book is dedicated to propaganda and information in newspapers, something that I approached with caution and with a lot of preliminary research on the actual conduct of the war.

News is the first rough draft of history

It became immediately clear that the label given to Italian pilots that they were cowards, ready to ‘turn tail’ (the term used by newspapers), jettison their bombs at sea and fly high to avoid the fire of our anti-aircraft batteries were largely the invention of Maltese propaganda fueled mostly by Il-Berqa and to a slightly lesser extent the Times of Malta.

British and Commonwealth servicemen in their memoirs and diaries attest to the bravery of the Italian pilots and sailors and I have included this testimony in the book.

Another fact I ascertained was that the local newspapers had no role in the creation of the legend of the three obsolete Gloster Gladiator fighters Faith, Hope and Charity, which defended Malta against big odds at the start of the war.

Mabel Strickland (standing) and May Agius survey what is left of their offices after the direct hit on April 7, 1942.

LZ: You comment that “the role of the local newspapers has been largely overlooked throughout the years”. People may not often consider newspapers important due to them being ephemeral in the imme­diate term, only gaining in importance the more time goes by, when they become historical artefacts rather than yesterday’s news. Newspapers are essential micro-historical repositories, recording the everyday for posterity. Why are newspapers important and how do you think they may retain their relevance in today’s world?

MD: The saying goes that ‘news is the first rough draft of history’, and this is evident in my book. I bring together disparate sources and deep analysis in a single volume.

Fast-forward to today, where printed newspapers can be easily found in open access archives or libraries, but my major concern is where, or rather whether, digital newspaper publishing is being archived for future reference. The availability of the Government Gazette online is an exception.

With ‘offering’ I do not only refer to the website, but also the social media channels and other digital products. Not all local newspapers have invested in a digital archive like Allied Newspapers, and then again, this is private property and does not include social media channels, which today are a prime vehicle for news consumption. We have a serious problem here that needs to be addressed immediately.