The second of four qualifying races to determine the participants of the Enemed Malta-Sicily Windsurf Crossing, scheduled for Saturday, May 5, continued with a coastal race on the north east coast of Malta.

This time though the wind didn’t quite play its part and Mark Vassallo, the race officer for the day, had no option but to shorten the course to approximately half the originally planned distance of 13 miles.

In fact, at the start, the wind was 12 knots, but dropped to five right as soon as the fleet of competitors left the bay, for the breeze to pick up, eventually for the wind to pick up to a 13-knot breeze.

For long stretch, the ‘IQFoil’ equipped windsurfers struggled to keep the board up on the foils so the speed was then much slower.

