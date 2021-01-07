The Planning Directorate has recommended approval of an application for the conversion of two Wied Għomor villas into a hotel after a similar bid for the same buildings mysteriously disappeared when Planning Authority board members indicated they would reject it.

The original application to convert the two newly-built villas in the protected valley of St Julian’s had also previously been recommended for approval.

However, it then emerged that the two dwellings had already been serving as a guesthouse – The Valley – and had been accepting bookings without a permit.

The guesthouse even had a website and a booking system and featured on popular booking websites such as Booking.com.

On the basis on this illegal use, the Planning Authority board had indicated it would refuse the permit.

But that application never made it to the next board meeting. The applicant, Karl Camilleri, withdrew it in September 2019 due to the illegal use.

The application was resurrected in April last year when Camilleri once again applied for the two dwellings to be joined and become an 11-room guesthouse plus two-bedroomed guest apartment.

The two residential villas, both with swimming pools, were approved by successive permits in 2017 and 2018.

Concern regarding the cumulative environmental impact

As soon as that happened, the owners applied to convert them into a guesthouse.

The villas had replaced some dilapidated structures on site, despite their location outside the development zone.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), which objected to the latest application, said it appeared that the previous applications were merely “stepping stones leading to this proposal”.

The St Julian’s and Swieqi local councils have also objected to the plans, as have environmental groups Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa and Nature Trust.

The ERA noted that the site had already been subject to “a number of piecemeal applications which is gradually resulting in additional commitment and formalisation of the site”.

“There is also significant concern regarding the cumulative environmental impact caused by the numerous ad hoc developments currently being proposed on ODZ land, involving further encroachment, proliferation and scattering of new buildings and structures, which should be contained within designated urban areas,” it said.

The Planning Authority case officer recommended the project for approval because it did not include any extensions or additional land take-up.

Also, in terms of planning policy, guesthouse conversions were more favourably considered than residential, he argued.

The developer would also have to pay €11,000 towards the commuted parking payment scheme because he was not providing parking spaces on site.

The application is expected to be discussed at PA level on January 22.