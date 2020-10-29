Pink October gets off to a busy start at Hotel Valentina, with the team geared up to support Action for Breast Cancer and raise awareness about this worthy cause.

Every week, the Hotel Valentina team will be making a special cupcake delivery to Sweet Valley Clinic in Balzan, and Tal-Virtu Clinic in Rabat. The team hopes that this small gesture will add a touch of sweetness to the day of patients and staff. Hotel Valentina will also offer accommodation vouchers to all patients throughout October in an effort to alleviate some of the hardships when needed most.

Throughout the entire month the hotel will also be donating €1 per room night to Action for Breast Cancer in support of the continuous and invaluable work carried out by this organisation.

The Action for Breast Cancer Foundation is a voluntary organisation that campaigns for breast awareness and a quality assured service in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer in Malta and Gozo. Set up in March 2007, the foundation’s achievements have been fundamentals for the persons diagnosed with breast cancer, some of them being a free brassiere to those who have undergone a mastectomy as well as free psychological services. Also, the government now offers free prosthesis to mastectomy patients, thanks to their ongoing lobbying.

Pink October activities at Hotel Valentina should have come to a conclusion with the organisation of an intimate event in collaboration with Action for Breast Cancer Foundation, at the end of the month. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event has been cancelled.