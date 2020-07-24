Six new patients have tested positive for COVID-19, health authorities have confirmed, with the new cases linked to a patient who attended an all-weekend hotel party.

The coronavirus spike brings the total number of active cases back up to double digits for the first time in weeks. It is also the highest number of new cases in over a month - Malta last registered six new cases on June 17.

Five of the new COVID-19 cases were guests at the three-day 'Hotel Takeover' party at the Radisson Blu St Julian's Hotel last weekend, medical sources say. The sixth is a relative of the patient.

Four of the patients tested positive on Friday morning, the health authorities said but no further details were provided.

Staff at the hotel have been tested and the hotel cleaned, a Radisson spokesperson said. Event organisers are cooperating with authorities.

On Thursday, the health ministry appealed for guests at the event to make appointments to get tested by contacting 111. It is understood they were inundated with calls.

But it might be a few more days before the health authorities can actually know the extent of the problem and whether there will be a bigger spike in coronavirus numbers, sources have said.

Aside from the fact that the virus’ symptoms can surface up to 14 days after infection, some of those still at the party might not yet have reached out through the 111 helpline to book a swab test.

It remains unclear how many people have been put under mandatory quarantine, with questions sent to the Health Ministry yet to be answered.

Thursday's patient had symptoms of the virus, that first hit Malta in March, but it is not known when these emerged and whether the patient was already feeling unwell at the party.

The health authorities continue to urge anyone who attended the party to get tested for the virus and to keep an eye out for any symptoms they might have in the coming days. If these emerge, they have been instructed to stay home and book a test immediately.

The spike follows concern by the World Health Organisation over the resurgence of new cases on the continent.