Ivan Borg-Ferrando, a hospitality professional with over 30 years of experience in the industry, has joined Hotel Valentina as general manager. He brings with him a wealth of hands-on knowledge of hotel and restaurant operations, including all aspects of management, sales and operations.

“I am proud to be heading a team that has already delivered such a stellar performance. Hotel Valentina is a major player in the hospitality industry, leading the leisure and business travel sectors with outstanding service and facilities. I look forward to continue driving its growth. In fact, we are preparing for the launch of various new activities for the winter season,” Borg-Ferrando said.

A results-driven professional, Borg-Ferrando has managed and operated in different environments, serving as a key point of contact for senior management. His strong work ethic aligns with that of the hotel, which has built a strong reputation within business and leisure circles.

Hotel Valentina offers 128 rooms and suites with full, world-class amenities and guests can enjoy a rooftop pool, buffet breakfast and a fully stocked bar offering classic and trendy cocktails, besides coffee and non-alcoholic beverages.

Business facilities include a business centre in the lobby, an ideal space for informal meetings and an area for bigger meetings and small conferences, as well as complimentary airport transfer. The underground car park serves all guests.

“It is good to be joining the hotel at such an exciting time and I look forward to welcoming our guests just in time for the return of the Hotel Valentina afternoon teas and weekday buffet lunches. The upcoming season looks set to be an even busier one than expected, so it’s full steam ahead for the entire team,” Borg-Ferrando said.

Borg-Ferrando will represent Hotel Valentina at the World Travel Market between November 7 and 9 in London.