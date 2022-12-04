The four-star Hotel Verdi is now open on The Strand, Gżira, heralding a new chapter in modern hospitality.

The hotel has 106 refined guest­rooms that feature plenty of natural light, sleek furnishings and spacious balconies, all complemented by a full range of modern amenities.

Gene­rously sized guestrooms vary from 28 square metres for superior double rooms to the 47-square-metre Deluxe Suite Double, which looks out onto sweeping harbour views that take in Valletta’s skyline.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to start welcoming guests to Hotel Verdi. We’ve taken great care to design a sophisticated yet playful hospitality experience that ensures both business and leisure travellers have everything they need for a pleasant and satisfying stay in Malta. We look forward to becoming the finest four-star hotel operation in the Gżira area,” hotel manager Mark Browning said.

The seaview Deluxe Suite Double

Set in the centre of the town’s waterside promenade, the hotel is a convenient gateway to the island’s top leisure, cultural and historical destinations. From the hotel, guests have easy access to dining and shopping options in Sliema, cultural en­counters in Valletta and Paceville’s popular nightlife scene. Public transport links and the ferry service to Valletta are within short walking distance.

A wide selection of facilities and services are available to guests, including a well-equipped fitness centre, wood-decked sauna, rooftop and indoor/outdoor splash pools, and stylish lobby bar.

The hotel's all-day restaurant

For dining options, guests are invited to the hotel’s welcoming all-day eatery: located on the ground floor, the restaurant specialises in contemporary Mediterranean cuisine and serves up a varied menu of crowd-pleasing options, including a daily buffet breakfast spread and an à la carte lunch and dinner menu.

Two boardroom-style meeting rooms, which accommodate up to 12 delegates, provide absolute privacy and a first-class service for corporate guests doing business on the island.

For more information on Hotel Verdi, visit hotelverdimalta.com. For enquiries, contact the hotel directly at +356 2780 0211 or info@hotelverdimalta.com.

Hotel Verdi is operated by Corinthia Hotels.